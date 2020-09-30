SHADE — Christina Hope Hart, 45, of Shade, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020.
Born Jan. 21, 1975, in Marietta, the daughter of Judith Hodge. She was a mother and homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Hart; sons, Austin Tyler Hart, Ethan Thomas Hart, Stephan Thomas Hart, and Christian Alexander Mugrage; brothers, Timothy Newbrough and Jonathon Hodge; and sister Savannah Newlon.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kermit Ray Newbrough.
Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
Visitation is Thursday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, family and friends are asked to wear face covering and observe social distancing during services. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
