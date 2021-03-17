ALBANY – Christina Ann Preast of Albany, 52, went home to be with the Lord on Friday March 12, 2021. She was born in Athens, OH on Aug. 3, 1968 to Howard Sharpe and Delia Gloeckner.
She is survived by her father Howard, and stepmother, Nancy Sharpe of The Plains; mother, Delia Gloeckner of Albany; daughter, Brittany (Joe) Humphrey of Pomeroy; daughter, Autumn Preast; the light of her life, her grandson, Bowen Preast of Albany; step-siblings, Christopher (Brenda) Douglas, Michele (Lloyd) Merrick, Lisa (Greg) King, Barry (Karen) Douglas; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Viola Gloeckner.
Calling hours will be held noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, OH. Followed by Rev. Joe Humphrey, Sr. officiating the service at 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Rocksprings Cemetery after the service.
An online registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.
