Lancaster - Christina "Tina" Lou Stanley, 62, passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, 2021, at her home in Lancaster, Ohio. She was born in Nelsonville, Ohio, on July 31, 1959, to the late Glendale and Ethel "Eileen" Robson, of Murray City, Ohio.
She is survived by her husband, Wesley Stanley of Lancaster; daughters, Stacy (Josh) Henthorn of Carroll, Ohio and Brandy McCombs (Jeff) of Florida; sisters and brothers, Rita (John) Ebner, of Columbus, Ramona North, of Murray City, Ralph Robson, of Murray City, Terry (Connie) Robson of Murray City, Rosemary (John) Rankin of Murray City, Linda (Chris) Cole of Jean, Nevada, Anthony Robson, of Murray City, Judy (Mark) Searles of Albany, Lisa (Russ) Evanshen of Baja, CA (Mexico), Glen Robson (Kathy), of Murray City, Lois Robson of Canal Winchester, Chris (Amanda) Robson of Murray City; aunts, Mary Withem of Columbus and Anna Mae Snyder of South Carolina;
and long-time high school friend Charmia Berwanger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Pamela Schoon and Cindy Robson; brothers, Dennis Robson, Harold Robson Sr. and Paul Robson.
Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Murray City Municipal Building, 13964 Locust St, Murray City, OH 43144.
Win big in Heavenly Bingo, Mom! Until we meet again... Christina Stanley
