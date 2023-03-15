COOLVILLE - Christine Lyons, 87, died just before midnight Sunday March 12, 2023, at the family home in Torch, Ohio with her four children by her side. She was born in Ritchie County W.Va., the youngest child of William and Mae Fortney.
She is survived by her children Tina (Earnie) Dotson, Mark (Terry) Lyons, Robin (Mike Balzano) Lyons, and Penny (Jeff) Russell; grandchildren Jennifer (Shawn) Collins, Brandon (Stacie) Russell, Olivia Russell, Justin (Bri) Burke, Seth Burke, Brittany (Andrew) Harris, and Olivia Balzano; great-grandchildren Ivy, Bailey, Maya, and Crew Collins, Brooklyn Russell, Mya, Zayah, Jayla, and Larissa Burke, and Brooks Harris.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Wayne Lyons, and all her siblings; Evajean McKnight, Robert Fortney, Betty Ross, and Willard Fortney.
We would like to thank neighbors and friends who came to visit in her home and in her warm weather "living room" in her garage, and especially her lifelong friend Ginny Moore. Also, our most sincere thanks to caregivers Linda and Lori who made it possible for her to remain in the home she loved.
A graveside memorial service time and date will be announced following her cremation, per her wishes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
