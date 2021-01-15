COOLVILLE – Christopher C. “Sonny” Cole, 61, of Coolville, OH passed way Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at his residence.

He was born June 3, 1959 in Loraine, OH, son of the late Kermit and Nancy Miller Cole.

He is survived by three sons, Elijah Barnett, Kermit Cole and Brian Barnett; three daughters, Paige Cole, Charlotte Barnett and Crystal Cole; several grandchildren and the love of his life for over 30 years, Connie Barnett.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Asiah Barnett.

Private services will be held at the Fairview Cemetery in Coolville, OH.

Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Cole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments