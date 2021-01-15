COOLVILLE – Christopher C. “Sonny” Cole, 61, of Coolville, OH passed way Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at his residence.
He was born June 3, 1959 in Loraine, OH, son of the late Kermit and Nancy Miller Cole.
He is survived by three sons, Elijah Barnett, Kermit Cole and Brian Barnett; three daughters, Paige Cole, Charlotte Barnett and Crystal Cole; several grandchildren and the love of his life for over 30 years, Connie Barnett.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Asiah Barnett.
Private services will be held at the Fairview Cemetery in Coolville, OH.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.