TRIMBLE – Christopher Lee Thompson, 29 of Trimble died Friday, September 18, 2020 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, as a result of an accident at home. Born March 21, 1991 in Athens, he is the son of Mark Edwin Thompson and the late Helen Baxter Thompson.
Chris was a hard worker, a true “Jack of All Trades”. He worked as a tree trimmer, construction worker, and auto mechanic. He was always helping his neighbors and friends do whatever needed to be done. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, swimming, camping and being with his family.
Chris is survived by his father, Mark E. Thompson of Athens; his fiancé, Alicia McDonald; a daughter, Chrisalynn Thompson; two sons, Markus and Hoyt Thompson; four stepchildren, Douglas, Dalton and Dominic Hale and Wyatt Brunton; two step-sisters, Amanda Snyder of The Plains and Kim (Matt) King of Pomeroy; three brothers, Mark E. (Tracey) Thompson of Stottsville, Michael Thompson of Oberlin, KS, and Richard Thompson of Paris Island, SC; he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Baxter Thompson; a daughter, Brooklyn Thompson and an infant child. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.