ATHENS – Cindy L. Cain, age 63, of Athens, OH, passed away peacefully at her home Jan. 15, 2021.
Cindy was born June 7, 1957 in Albany, OH to Miles E. Cain and Kathleen Douglas Cain. She was a member of the VFW in Athens.
Surviving are her significant other of 20 years, Dan Wachenschwanz; her daughter, Tonya Vandyke of Nelsonville; son, Teddy Carpenter (Cinnamon Holly) of Athens; grandchildren, Brandon Masters, Cory Masters, Devin Carpenter, Stephanie Carpenter; great-grandchild, Caylee Masters; brother, Terry Cain (Vickey) of Murray City; and several nieces and nephews.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Johnnie Cain; sister, Sandra Cain Adams; and dear friend, Ray Carpenter.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, OH. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield, OH.
Calling hours will be observed 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required.
