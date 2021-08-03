Nelsonville, Ohio - Cindy L. Hiles passed away at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio on Monday, July 26th, 2021.
She was the daughter of Virgie Bumgardner and the late Edward Kreslin. Cindy was a life member of the Plains Ladies Aux. #7174. She is survived by her son, Brandon (Sarah) Hiles; granddaughters, Alexis & Hannah Hiles; step-grandchildren, Kyler, Lander & Maisey Russell; and her uncle, Bill Campagna. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey J. Hiles. Cremation will take place and no funeral services will be held.
In lieu of flowers; please make a donation to your local animal shelter. CINDY LOU HILES
