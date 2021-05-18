Parkersburg WV - Cindy Lee Miller, 53, of Parkersburg, WV, died Friday morning, May 14, 2021, at the home of her sister in Glouster. Born Sept. 27, 1967, in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Jerry Crum and Linda Lynn McKnabb Crum Grant.
A 1985 graduate of Athens High School, she attended Tri-County cosmetology school. She was District Manager of Fiesta Salon in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. Her favorite "occupation" was "Mom". She was a foster mother to over fifty children, adopted four children and was Mother of the Year in North Parkersburg. She was also a Christian, sharing her love of Jesus, and was an active member of The Rock Full Gospel Church in Parkersburg. She enjoyed shopping and thrift stores.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 20 years, James "Jay" A. Miller; her children, James Michael Crum, Dayton McAlan Miller, Brooklynn Ann Miller, Shilynn Ann Miller, Alanjay Skylar Miller, Saj Jaylee Aleha Miller; a foster son, Kaiser Ferrell; two grandchildren, Kalevi Bo Michael Crum and Briton Oakley Williams; her sisters, Elaina (Andrew) Sayers of Glouster; her brother, Jerry (Tracy) Crum of Millfield; and a special PawPaw, Rick "Wolfie" Smith.
A private family graveside service will be held Monday at 3 p.m. at Concord Church Cemetery, Ames Township with Pastor David Chisholm officiating. A public celebration of life will be held at The Rock Full Gospel Church, Parkersburg, WV at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Home Society of West Virginia, 1717 St. Mary's Ave., Parkersburg, WV 26101. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Cindy Miller
