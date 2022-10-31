Claire Ping

Alpharetta - Claire Oates Ping, born November 20, 1931, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on October 21, 2022. Claire was born and raised in Kerrville, Tennessee with her three siblings Jean, Mary Jo and younger brother Jimmie. Her father, James Cleveland Oates, managed one of the largest cotton plantations in the area until his death during Claire's freshman year in college. Her mother, Bessie Sawyer Oates, managed the commissary at Millington Naval Airbase. Claire graduated as valedictorian from Millington High School and attended Southwestern College (now Rhodes College) in Memphis, where she studied economics and met her future husband, Charles Jackson Ping, to whom she was married for seventy years.

