Claire Ping

Alpharetta - Claire Oates Ping, born November 20, 1931, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on October 21, 2022. Claire was born and raised in Kerrville, Tennessee with her three siblings Jean, Mary Jo and younger brother Jimmie. Her father, James Cleveland Oates, managed one of the largest cotton plantations in the area until his death during Claire's freshman year in college. Her mother, Bessie Sawyer Oates, managed the commissary at Millington Naval Airbase. Claire graduated as valedictorian from Millington High School and attended Southwestern College (now Rhodes College) in Memphis, where she studied economics and met her future husband, Charles Jackson Ping, to whom she was married for seventy years.
Claire Oates Ping was a remarkable woman. Throughout her life, she exuded warmth, kindness, compassion, and an endlessly generous spirit. She was dedicated to her family and to serving the communities of which she was a part. Claire embraced her roles as a minister's wife, mother, first lady of Ohio University, community leader and activist with purpose and unwavering determination.
A consummate host, Claire was responsible for entertaining more than fifty thousand guests - students, alumni, community members, state officials, and dignitaries. Claire will be remembered for her impeccable style and grace. Her family affectionately referred to her as the 'proper patrol.' She was open and accepting - making everyone feel welcome and at ease. Making a difference was her personal mission. Claire's keen abilities to recognize value, determine critical needs, and organize and lead groups resulted in innumerable projects and initiatives coming to fruition. The projects included historic preservation, restoration, and redevelopment and the arts and will have a listing impact on Ohio University and the Athens community.
Claire valued family above all else. Her marriage to Charles was a partnership in the truest sense of the word. A wonderful mother and grandmother, Claire was a loving, stabilizing force. She modeled the importance of family by encouraging her children and grandchildren to be kind and generous. Claire instilled the importance of service - which influenced their career choices. She adored her grandchildren and loved taking them away for weekends and adventures throughout their lives. She even took her "grand pet" Braidy away one weekend. Summers were spent at their cottage in Michigan, even though it meant Claire and Charles would spend some time apart, so that Ann and Andrew could enjoy their childhood away from a college campus.
Claire is survived by her son Andrew Cloudy Ping and daughter-in-law Aimée Cabanding Ping, her daughter Ann Shelton Venable and son-in-law James Venable Jr., her grandchildren Samuel James Venable (Bethany), Stephen Charles Venable (Krissy), Katherine Jean Venable Sanders (Cody), Jackson Wholku Ping, her great-grandchildren Abram James Venable, Penelope Jane Venable, Fordham Allen Sanders, Juniper Claire Sanders, nephews and nieces, all of whom she loved very much. Claire has been reunited with her parents, her husband, Charles Jackson Ping, her two sisters Mary Jo Oates Craig and Jean Oates Hurt, and her brother, Jimmie Cleve Oates.
A Memorial celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Peachtree Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers the family asked that memorial contributions be sent to an organization that in 1980 Claire and a group of dear friends worked tirelessly to establish. Please send gifts in memory of Claire to the Athens County Foundation, P.O. Box 366, Athens, Ohio 45701.
