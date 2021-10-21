Glouster - Clara J. Buchman, 90, of Glouster passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at her residence. Born Dec. 23, 1930, in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph John and Greta Smith Thum. She was a member of Job's Daughters and Order of Eastern Star in Columbus.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda (Jay Conn) Cunningham of McConnelsville and Susan (Richard) Shafer of Glouster; four grandchildren, Beth (Paul) Tabler, Chris (Jessica) Shafer, Heather Cunningham, and Michelle (Chris) Eidman; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Ralph Buchman; sisters, Mildred Vickroy, Wortha Martin, and Virginia Dewhurst; brothers, Joseph Thum Jr. and Robert "Dutch" Thum; an infant brother, Richard Thum; and an infant sister, Vera Thum.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Contributions can be made to Shriver's Hospice, 601 Underwood Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 or M & M Fire Department, 77 South 4th Street, McConnelsville, Ohio 43756. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Clara Buchman
