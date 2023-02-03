Clara Hartley Waldron

McArthur - Clara Jane Hartley Waldron, 85, of McArthur, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Edgewood Manor in Wellston. Clara was born April 22, 1937, in McArthur, the daughter of the late Kenneth D. and Helen Ruth (Mason) Saltz. Clara was married to the late Charles James "Bob" Hartley and the late Niles "Windy" Waldron.

