Clara Hartley Waldron

McArthur - Clara Jane Hartley Waldron, 85, of McArthur, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Edgewood Manor in Wellston. Clara was born April 22, 1937, in McArthur, the daughter of the late Kenneth D. and Helen Ruth (Mason) Saltz. Clara was married to the late Charles James "Bob" Hartley and the late Niles "Windy" Waldron.
Clara was a 1955 graduate of McArthur High School. She was a child daycare provider for over 35 years. Clara was a member of McArthur United Methodist Church, First Christian Church of McArthur, and the Circle of Ruth. She enjoyed volunteering with the Red Door Store, Pumpkin Ridge Quilts, and as a teacher's aide at McArthur Elementary. With her daughter, Marilyn, she loved to go to Kohl's and KFC. With her daughter, Lisa, she loved going to the Vinton County Senior Citizens weekly for milk.
Clara is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Steve) Carr of New Plymouth and Marilyn (Rick) Manderick of Guysville; grandchildren, Tyler Carr and Laura Manderick; sisters, Rose Mary Rueda of Florida, Anna Belle Saltz of Athens, Cora Jean Keiser of McArthur, and Sarah Gregory of Maryville, Tennessee; brother, Tim Saltz of Mississippi; and many nieces and nephews.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Clifford and Tom Saltz.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may visit from 5 to 8 PM Monday at the funeral home.
Donations can be made in memory of Clara to Nationwide Children's Hospital, PO Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216 or the Vinton County Senior Citizens Nutrition Program, PO Box 481, McArthur, OH 45651.
