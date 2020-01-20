LOGAN — Clara “Joanne” Smith, 92, of Logan, passed away Jan. 19, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 13, 1927 in Perry County, Ohio, daughter of the late Michael and Fannie Wolfe Mohler. She was the widow of the late Carl E. Smith.
Joanne was a member of Webbs Chapel United Methodist Church where she was formerly Sunday school teacher and church secretary. She formerly worked at Elberfeld’s in Logan and she delivered eggs to businesses and individuals in the community. She also made pies and homemade noodles for the Webbs Chapel United Methodist Church food booth at the Hocking County Fair.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Sue (David C.) Smith of Langsville; son, Gary Edward (Jerilyn) Smith of Logan; grandchildren, Jodi Dawn Smith, Noah Bryan Smith, Serena Jolene (David) Grueser and Kevin Edward (Lacie) Smith; great grandson, Jared Evan Smith; and sister-in-law, Letha Kinnaman of Columbus.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Mohler; and sister, Nellie Owings.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan with Rev. Rick Bennington officiating. Interment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery, Perry County. Friends may call Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
