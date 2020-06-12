GLOUSTER – Clarabelle “Jen” Love, 85, of Glouster, passed away Thursday June 11, 2020 in Lancaster. She was born Oct. 26, 1934. She retired from Trimble Local School where she was a cook. She was a member of the Jacksonville VFW ladies auxiliary and a charter member of the Jacksonville Eagles ladies auxiliary.
She is survived by her son, William (Tammy) Love of Glouster; two grandsons, Bill (Holly) Love of Lancaster and Brett Hines of Ashland; six great-grandchildren, Madison, Braxton, Isaac, Carson, Braylon and Peyton.
She was preceded in death by her mother Audrey Napper and her sister Opal.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Interment will be in the Dew Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral chapel on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and wear a face mask while attending the services as recommended by the CDC. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
