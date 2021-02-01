THE PLAINS – Clarence L. Creamer, 71, of The Plains, OH, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Hickory Creek of Athens.

He was born Sept. 19, 1949 in Coolville, OH, son of the late Clarence Sanders and Amanda Elizabeth Clark Creamer.

Clarence is survived by a sister, Gloria Reed and a friend, Marilyn Dalton.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Hickory Creek of Athens and the Homemakers of Athens Job and Family Services.

Clarence will be buried in the Stewart Cemetery in Stewart, OH.

Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.

