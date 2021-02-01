THE PLAINS – Clarence L. Creamer, 71, of The Plains, OH, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at Hickory Creek of Athens.
He was born Sept. 19, 1949 in Coolville, OH, son of the late Clarence Sanders and Amanda Elizabeth Clark Creamer.
Clarence is survived by a sister, Gloria Reed and a friend, Marilyn Dalton.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Hickory Creek of Athens and the Homemakers of Athens Job and Family Services.
Clarence will be buried in the Stewart Cemetery in Stewart, OH.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.