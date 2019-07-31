ALBANY — Clarence L. Crawford Jr., 66, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at OhioHealth Riverside Hospital, Columbus.
Born Jan. 27, 1953, in Middletown, he was the son of the late Clarence L. Crawford Sr. and Lola Garcia Crawford. He was retired from Texas Eastern Gas Co.
He is survived by children, Joe (Jennifer) Crawford, Hollie (Richard) Goodell and Todd (Sarah) Crawford; grandchildren, Dalton Goodell (Tyler Owen), Andrew Goodell, Isabella, Sierra, Zac, Gunner, and Hensley Crawford; and his fiancé, Susie Pierce.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patty K. Hensley Crawford (2011), and a sister, Diana Mullins.
A Family and Friends Gathering will be Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, Albany.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Epilepsy Alliance of Ohio, 3857 N. High St. #206, Columbus, OH 43214 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
