Athens - Clarice Swisher, 95, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2022 at Lindley Inn.
Clarice was born on Sept. 3,1926 in Coolville, Ohio.
She was a 1944 graduate of Carthage-Troy High School in Coolville.
Clarice was a 1948 graduate of Camden Clark Nursing Cadet Program and as a registered nurse she nursed at VA hospitals in Lexington, Kentucky and Chillicothe, Ohio.
In addition, she worked for Athens Pediatrician Dr. Baldwin and retired from O.U. Hudson Health Center.
She was a volunteer for O'Bleness Memorial Hospital for 20 years and a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church.
Clarice is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Harold.
They raised one daughter, Martha Gilbride (Tom), of Bexley. Three grandchildren, Aaron Gilbride (Lindsay), Kaitlin Gilbride and Mark Gilbride (Sarah); and three great-grandchildren, Rory, Stewart and Ellie, all of Washington, D.C.
Clarice was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Gertrude Wise Humphrey; two brothers, Clarence Jr., and Edwin (Mary); and two sisters, Eleanor (Pat) Patton and Nettie (Jack) Burns.
Special thanks to Lindley Inn and hospice nursing staff.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at West Union Cemetery with Rev Robert Martin officiating.
Arrangements are by Hughes Moquin Funeral Home where you may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Clarice Swisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.