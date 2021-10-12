Chesterhill - Claude Alan Janes Sr., 92, of Chesterhill, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on July 26, 1929, in Pennsville, Ohio to the late Raymond and Mae Medley Janes.
He and his wife Ruth started the Alan Stone Company in 1960 being incorporated in Ohio but soon spread to the tri-state area. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish, and was larger than life in mind and in spirit.
He is survived by two sons, Jeff Janes of TX, and Claude Alan (Shala) Janes of Chesterhill; a daughter, Mary Ann Janes of Circleville and four grandchildren, Cassandra Janes, Claude A. Janes 3rd "CJ", Carreghan Janes and Colin Janes.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ruth Grimm Janes; a daughter, Carolyn; a son, Jimmy and three brothers, Clyde, Cliff and Bill Janes.
Services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill with burial following in the Janes Family Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Weds, Oct.13 from 5-8 p.m. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com. Claude Janes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.