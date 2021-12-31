Holly, MI - Claudette J. Bosscawen, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Holly, Michigan shortly after time spent with her four children. She was born on Feb. 6, 1937, to Claudis Chappel and Adrian (Smith) Chappel in Athens, Ohio.
She graduated from Ohio University where she was a member of the Phi Beta Phi sorority. She married Donald Bosscawen in 1957 then lived in Allen Park and Farmington Hills, Michigan where she and Don raised their four children.
Claudette worked for the Farmington School District until she retired in 1996. They retired to The Villages of Lady Lake, Florida where she entertained with her tap dancing in the "Way-Way Off Broadway" group and played golf with friends. Later, they moved to Boynton Beach, Florida to be closer to son, Bryan.
Claudette was preceded in death by her husband Don.
She is survived by her four children; Lynn (Karl) Braun of Bavon, Virginia, Greg (Sharon) Bosscawen of Benicia, California, Bryan (Gail) Bosscawen of Boynton Beach, Florida and Michelle (Chris) Maguire of Holly, Michigan. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
The most important thing to Claudette was family. She cherished spending time together at Christmas and at the family lake house in Weidman, Michigan. She leaves behind a legacy of laughter, love, and the closeness of family. She now rests in the loving arms of her God.
Services will be at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home in Athens, Ohio Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a service at 1 p.m.
Burial will be at Athens Memory Gardens Cemetery in Athens, Ohio. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Claudette Bosscawen
