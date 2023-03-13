Clelan North

Athens - Clelan Allen North, age 81 of Athens, died Saturday morning, March 11, 2023 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born June 5, 1941 in Athens, he was the son of the late Charles North and Leona McCulley North.
He attended
Chauncey-Dover High School and was employed at Sleeth Lumber Co. in Athens, was an equipment operator with Carl Brookhart Excavating, and worked for 32 years at Brush-Wellman in Elmore, Ohio. He was a member of the Chauncey Faith Chapel Church. He played the guitar and was the lead singer with the band "Gypsum Crossing Gospel Band". He conducted several nursing home services monthly through his music. He enjoyed gospel, country and western, and bluegrass music. He also enjoyed western movies and was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Browns.
Clelan is survived by his wife of 62 years, Thelma Hunter North; his daughter, Debra North of Athens; his sons, Jeff North of Findley and Robert (Joy) North of Batavia; four grandchildren, Daniel North of Georgetown, Jessica North of Fairfield, Hannah North and Owen North both of Alpharetta, GA; a great grandchild, Levi Wagner; a sister, Marilyn (Jim) Russell of Chauncey; a brother, Charles William "Bill" (Roberta) North of Sardinia; and several nieces and nephews.
Beside his parents he is preceded in death by a son, Daniel North; and two sisters, Patricia Hixson Fulks and Mary Brown Gilbreath. Funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Rev. Phil Ridenour and Rev. William Hunter officiating. Burial will be in the Hunter Family Cemetery, Athens Township. Friends may call Wednesday 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the mission work of Southern Brazil Missions, c/o Chauncey Faith Chapel Church, P.O. Box 233, Chauncey, OH 45719. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank PCM Nurses and staff for the care Clelan received. Clelan North
