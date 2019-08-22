ATHENS — Cleo Gold, 91, of Athens, died Wednesday evening, Aug. 21, 2019, at her home.
Born Aug. 18, 1928 in Morgan County, she was the daughter of the late Hiley Armstrong Rainer and Lula Mae Williams Rainer.
She was the first graduate of the Recreation & Wildlife program at Hocking College. She has also attended Ohio University. She retired from the Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources where she worked as a radio operator and as a Naturalist at Burr Oak State Park. She was formerly the Athens County Deputy Registrar of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
After her retirement from the State of Ohio, she worked at Wollahan’s Lumber in the gardening and greenhouse areas.
Cleo is survived by three daughters, Linda Deis of Columbus, Dianne Channon of Athens and Mary Beth Chadwell of Athens; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Gold, in 2007; three sisters, Eleanor Hila Rainer, Lula Mae Love and Lavern Wogan; and five brothers, Gerald, Harold, Hiley, Alvin and Lee Rainer.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 2 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Rev. William Hixson officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online registerbook at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Suite C, Athens, OH 45701.
