REEDSVILLE – Clifford Longenette, 85, of Reedsville, OH, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at his residence.
He was born March 28, 1936 in Reedsville, OH, son of the late Ellsworth and Ella Garlo Longenette. He loved all his grandchildren. He was a member of the Rocky Mountain Bluegrass Band and loved to attend and play at Bluegrass Festivals and played for many benefits. Clifford was a lifetime member of the Ohio Operating Engineers #18 and was a member and involved in the organization of the Tuppers Plains Vol. Fire Dept.
He is survived by two daughters, Teresa (John) Tansey and Lori (Rick) Whited; son, Cliff (Mary) Longenette; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Matthew, Sara, Christopher, Timothy, Scott and Sean and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Duane and Charles; sister, Joan; and a grandson, Jeremy.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH, with Pastor Jay Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuppers Plains Christian Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Saturday, from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
