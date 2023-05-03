Clifford Valentine

New Lexington formerly of Athens - Harry Clifford "Cliff" Valentine passed away Monday, May 1, 2023 at the age of 71. Cliff lived his life to the fullest, and his family was his first love. He was a fisherman at heart and loved to share with others his passion. In 1978 he founded the Perry County Anglers fishing club, which remains active today.
He was a welder by trade, graduating from New Lexington High School and Tri County Vocational School in 1971. Cliff served in the National Guard as a marksman from 1971-1976 and loved to tell stories of driving his Chevy to the levy while stationed in Texas. He was a coal miner who worked for Peabody coal company, Union Local 1340.
One of his biggest accomplishments was the purchase of Pratt Meats in Athens, Ohio. Changing the name to Pleasant Meats, Cliff and Joyce owned and operated the business for 18 years, supporting the Athens and Meigs County fairs.
Cliff never knew a stranger and if you met him, you would never forget him. He was the life of any room he entered.
Cliff was a proud member of the Elks, Eagles, American Legion, VFW, the Redman, the Ohio Association of Meat Processors and the Southeastern Hunting & Fishing Club. Cliff is survived by his wife of 32 years, Joyce Sines Valentine; daughters Tara Valentine of Logan and Stacey of Athens; stepchildren Lisa and Brandon Fink of New Lexington; grandchildren Matt, Joe, Zach, Ian, Clay, Amanda, Brittney, Tiana, Jake, Bladley, Jaylyn, and Bexley; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters Bill (Vicki) Valentine, Lynn (Mike) Patterson, Mary (Lester) Burton, Donna (Ronnie) Parker, Mary Valentine of New Lexington; Norreen (Del) Lepold of Lancaster; Vicky (Sherri) Barber-Valentine of Albany; Barb (Steve) Glass of Moxahala, and Gladys Foster of Corning. He is also survived by Tony Martin, his lifelong friend, and by many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Special thanks to our aunts Lynn and Mary Ann for the care, time and dedication to our father.
Cliff is preceded in death by his parents Harry C. Valentine, Jr and Bertha Irene Whitlatch Valentine; sister and brother-in-law Sue and Jim Shannon; brother Joe Valentine; and a step-son Wes Fink.
Calling hours will be Friday from 4-6 pm at Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S. Jackson St, New Lexington, with the Elks starting at 5:45pm and Legion services following. Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance or to the Perry Country Youth Group Fishing Club "The Renegades" that is affiliated with the Perry County Anglers. www.chutewiley.com
