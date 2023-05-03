Clifford Valentine

New Lexington formerly of Athens - Harry Clifford "Cliff" Valentine passed away Monday, May 1, 2023 at the age of 71. Cliff lived his life to the fullest, and his family was his first love. He was a fisherman at heart and loved to share with others his passion. In 1978 he founded the Perry County Anglers fishing club, which remains active today.

To plant a tree in memory of Clifford Valentine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

