ATHENS – Clyde Ray Dicken, 84, Athens, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at his residence. Born Sept. 13, 1935, in New Marshfield, he was the son of the late George and Nannie Robinson Dicken. He was a 1953 graduate of Waterloo High School and retired from the Division of Wildlife, and had worked for Abex Corporation, Rockwell, and Ohio University.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Beverly Taylor Dicken; children Tammy (Randy) Johnson of New Marshfield, Kenny ( Roxanne) Dicken of Lancaster, Gary (Tammy) Dicken of New Marshfield, and Cheryl (Kevin) Woodgerd of Athens; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Gene Dicken of Athens; and sister, Bessie Sherman of New Marshfield. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Virginia and sister, Bonnie Hedrick.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at New Marshfield Cemetery with Minister Buford Brown officiating. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
