ALBANY – Clyde V. Ely Jr., 74, Albany, passed away Oct. 14, 2020, at his residence.
Born Jan. 25, 1946, in Athens, he was the son of the late Clyde Sr. and Edna Young Ely. He was a 1964 graduate of Athens High School, an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, and retired from Athens City street and water departments. He was a member of KT Crossen Post 21 American Legion, the AMA, and an avid motorcycle racer and rider.
He is survived by a son, Bryon Ely; a granddaughter, Stevie; step-children, Craig Young and Stephanie Young; sister, Patricia Collins; nephew, Bill (Deb) Collins; several great-nieces.
Services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Larry Swart officiating. Military services by Albany VFW and KT Crossen Post 21. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
