ATHENS — Connie Rae Cooper, 71, of Groveport, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at her residence.
She was born Jan. 5, 1948 in Athens County. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Earl and Ruth L. (Roberts) Swaro. She was formerly employed at the Kroger in Canal Winchester. She was a 1966 graduate of Glouster High School. Connie enjoyed her retirement and spending time with her family and friends, and she never met a stranger. She enjoyed gardening and she showed her green thumb by the beautiful flowers that she grew.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Kim Cooper of Groveport; a daughter, Clarissa (Kevin) Downey of Obetz; a son, Brad Mingus of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Kyle, Jacob, and Joshua Mingus, Haley Fox and Sophia Downey; a brother, Rick Swaro of Columbus; sisters-in-law, Sandy Malone of Athens and JaVon (Ray) Venrick of Bishopville; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law Robert and Clara Cooper, and a brother-in-law, Robert Cooper.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. St. Rt., 78, Glouster with Gary Humphrey officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Contributions may be made to the ALS Association Central and Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd. Suite 221, Columbus, Ohio, 43220. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
