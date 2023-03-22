Athens - Connie DeBerardinis, age 90, of Athens passed away, Sunday, March 19, 2023 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born Oct. 6, 1932 in Morristown, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Vernon & Corinne Headapohl.
She graduated from Chatham High School in 1950. She was a 1954 graduate of Mary Baldwin University with a bachelor's degree in sociology. Connie was a third grade teacher. She married Leonard Pikaart on November 6, 1954, her high school sweetheart. She was married to him for thirty eight years. Connie re-married after Len's passing. She married Anthony L. DeBerardinis, the love of her life, on Oct. 7, 1994. They were married for twenty three years until Tony passed away.
Connie is survived by two daughters, Lori (Dan) Brooks and Cindy Castle; a son, William Pikaart; eighteen grandchildren; and eighteen great grandchildren; and a daughter in law, Chris Pikaart.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, William F. Headapohl; her sister in law, Ruth Headapohl; her oldest son, Leonard F. Pikaart; and son in law, Vernon R. Castle.
Funeral service will be conducted Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. Deborah Woolsey officiating. Friends may call Friday 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard, 64 University Terrace, Athens, OH 45701 or to Christ the King Catholic Church, 75 Stewart St., Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Connie Deberardinis
