New Marshfield - Cora Ellen Mash, age 79, of New Marshfield, Ohio, passed away June 25, 2021 at her residence
Cora was born May, 10 1942 in Haydenville, Ohio to Samuel Edward Mount and Erma Lillian Waugh Mount. She was a C.A.P Volunteer helping abused children and was a cook for 20 years at Doctor's Hospital in Nelsonville.
Surviving are her children; Todd (Stacey Ritchie) Mash of Nelsonville, Holly (Ron) Christy of Athens, Melanie Todd of New Marshfield, Tracey (Joe) Gribble of New Marshfield, Allan Mash of New Marshfield, Sammy Mash of New Marshfield, Wendy (T. J. Barnes) Mash of New Marshfield, Sunny (Donald) Blair of New Marshfield; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters Reta Mash of Nelsonville, Rose McColluch of Carbon Hill, Kathy Keplar of Logan; brother Dale Mount of Logan; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ora Mash; brothers Robin, Mick, and Don Mount.
Funeral services will be held at 1p.m. on Wednesday at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, Ohio with Glen Goins officiating. Burial will be in Connett Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed on Wednesday 11am-1pm at the funeral home,
In lieu of flowers. the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Cora Mash
