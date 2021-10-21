The Plains - Cora E Stanley, 87, of The Plains, passed away early Monday morning, Oct. 18, 2021, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital.
Born Feb. 1, 1934, in Glouster, Cora was the daughter of the late Herman and Gladys Deal Kempton. She graduated from Jacksonville Trimble High School Class of 1951 and married the late Richard Stanley, Jr. on Oct. 13, 1954.
She is survived by her children, Steve (Karen) Kempton, Diana Westerviller, Jeffrey (Melanie) Stanley, Randy Stanley; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Inez Hart.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard in 1998; a daughter, Debra Lee; twin infant sons, Richard and Rodney Stanley; a grandson, Shaun Stanley; a son-in-law, Billie Joe Westerviller; two brothers; and five sisters.
Graveside services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Hocking Cemetery in The Plains with Gary Alton officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Cora Stanley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.