Corena Barnitz

Mason, WV - Corena L. Barnitz, 79, Mason, WV went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from her home surrounded by her loving family. Corena was born Feb. 5, 1942 in Boomer, WV a daughter of the late Marmie and Treasie McMillion.
She was a graduate of Wahama High School, Mason, WV Class of 1959. While at Wahama, Corena was a Varsity cheerleader and involved in Home Economics.
After graduating high school, she married the love of her life, Robert W. Barnitz, on Dec. 12, 1959 and together they enjoyed 61 years of marriage. They were blessed with five sons.
Despite already having four sons, she, along with her husband, Bob, co-founded Bob's Market and Greenhouses on July 1, 1970. In the early years, Corena was a vital part of the success of the business. She perfected the recipe for the Apple butter still being sold at Bob's Market today.
When not helping with the business, Corena was very involved with her sons' school activities and community events.
Corena was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and spending time with her family immensely. She was a most excellent cook, and her large platters of cookies were a Christmas favorite. In her later years, she spent many hours sharing her homemade baby blankets with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and loved ones. She also enjoyed annual vacations with her family.
In addition to her parents, Corena was preceded in death by a brother, James Hughes; an infant sister, Linda Lou McMillion; sister-in-law Edie McMillion and several special aunts.
She is survived by her husband Bob; sons, Bobby(Sue) Barnitz of Clifton, WV, Rick(Lisa) Barnitz of Mason, WV, Scott (Anna) Barnitz, Jeff(Corinna) Barnitz, and John(Leah) Barnitz all of Letart, WV and their 15 grandchildren, Eric(Dana) Barnitz of Hartford, WV, Tony(Jodi) Barnitz of Reading, MA, Alan(Beth) Barnitz of New Haven, WV, Hollie(Jason) Simpkins of Mason, WV, Alicia(Adam) Rickard of West Columbia, WV, Holt Barnitz(Lex Haynesworth) of Pittsburgh, PA, Brice Barnitz of Pittsburgh, PA, Brogan(Michael) Hutchinson of Columbus, OH, Teran(Elizabeth) Barnitz of Tupelo, MS, Madison(Isaac) Lee of Mason, WV, A'leisia Barnitz of Letart, WV, Reece and Kamryn Barnitz of Proctorville, OH, Mason and Blake Barnitz of Letart, WV; and 19 great-grandchildren, Ethyn Barnitz, Ashton Barnitz, Eli Rickard, Jayla Simpkins, Payton Barnitz, Allena Barnitz, Cyrus Rickard, Trace Simpkins, Aly Barnitz, Eliza Simpkins, Judah Rickard, Ryan Barnitz, River Simpkins, Amos Rickard, Jordan Barnitz, Elias Lee, Myles Lee, Amelia Barnitz, Aaron Barnitz and two more on the way. Corena is also survived by brothers, Marshall(Vera) McMillion of Middleport, OH and Howard McMillion of Mt. Nebo, WV; a sister-in-law, Opal Hughes of Mason, WV, and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
During her later years, Corena had the privilege of being cared for by her special friend, Carrie Kennedy. Carrie was dedicated and sacrificed much of her time to ensure Corena's well-being. Corena loved Carrie like a daughter.
The family would also like to thank her other caregivers of the past year including Barbara Zuspan, JoAnn Taylor, Brooke Adkins, Brittany Gilmore, Sherry Newman, Resa Hooks, Lori Neutzling, Betty Jo Wamsley, Ricky and Hannah Kearns, and many others.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Corena was very proud of her large family. She was loved and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Service will be 4 p.m., Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Northbend Church, Mason, WV, with Pastor Jason Simpkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, WV. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the church.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com
Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV. Corena Barnitz
