Athens - Craig A Heskett Jr. 39 of Athens passed away Mar. 31, 2022 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boone County, Ky. He was born on Dec. 29, 1982 in Athens, Ohio. He was a superintendent at Building Crafts Inc. in Wilder Ky, and he loved to be outside hunting, fishing, and tacking buggy rides. He also loved his dogs. He is survived by his wife Heather Birchfield Heskett of the home, his parents, Craig A. and Jacquelyn Heskett of Athens, 2 sons, Gabriel Heskett and Gunner Heskett both of Athens, a daughter, Taelor (Korey) Ramsay of Chillicothe, 3 brothers, Leslie Heskett, Charlie Heskett, and Levi Heskett all of Athens, 1 sister, Samantha Heskett of Pomroy, a grandson Kross, and his best friend Donnie Ellison of Florence Ky. Visitation will be Tues. April 5, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. A caring cremation will take place at the request of the family. To send a note of condolence to the family please visit www.matheneyfh.com Craig Heskett
