ATHENS – Craig D. White, 69, of Athens, passed away peacefully, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his residence after a brief battle with kidney cancer.
Born Aug. 23, 1951, he was the son of the late Lawrence O. and Jean White. He was a 1970 graduate of Alexander High School, a Navy Veteran, and retired from Ohio University in 2011.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Swart White; daughters, Staci and Amy White; grandsons, Matthew and Mason Morris; and an uncle, Wendell White.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandparents, Lawrence and Bernice White, Clinton and Alpha Douglas; sister, Paula Chapman; and mother and father-in-law, Ardis and Henry Swart.
As per his request he will be cremated. The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 18, from 2-4 p.m., a military service will immediately follow, at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, 5258 Washington Road, Albany, Ohio 45710.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 444 West Union St. Suite C, Athens, Ohio 45701 or to a charity of your choice.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
