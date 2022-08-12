Curtiss Allman

Manning - MANNING, SC - formerly of Albany, Ohio, Curtiss "Stewart" Allman, 74, husband of Kathy Digney Allman, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Our weary soldier lost his final battle to agent orange poisoning, when cancer took him from us. He passed away surrounded by the love of family, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence.
Born July 4, 1948, in McArthur, OH, he was a son of the late Edna Lucille Malone Allman and the late John Oliver Allman. Stewart was the last student to graduate from Albany High School, in Albany, OH, in 1967. He enlisted in the Army after graduation, and was deployed to Germany, when he volunteered to serve in Vietnam. Stewart retired from Southern Ohio Coal Company (Mine 31) where he was a coal miner for 35 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Kathy Digney Allman, who has been his biggest advocate through his 20 year battle with cancer; five children, Brandi Johnson (Ken) of Zebulon, NC, Jeremy Allman (Amy) of Albany, OH, Stacy Skinner (Doug) of Shade, OH, Stephanie Ruth (Roy) of Logan, OH, and Isabella "Izzi" Beth Allman of Manning; eleven grandchildren, Tim & Jacob Smith, Dalton & Olivia Skinner, Christopher, Haley & Collin Bartlett, Brandon, Kaitlyn & Ava Ruth, and Walker Johnson; four great grandchildren, Zeek, Lynnox, Gianna and Daniel; a sister, Judy Allman; two brothers, Jimmy Allman (Diane) and Stanley Allman (Susan); a sister-in-law, Maureen Morgan; many nieces and nephews; as well as special friends, Peggy Wolfrom and Bill & Nancy Nall of Dunnellon, FL.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Cameron Ruth; a brother and sister-in-law, Johnny Allman (Linda); a brother-in-law, Frank Morgan; and nephews, Charlie Allman and Patrick Morgan.
In honor of his service in Vietnam, Stewart was the recipient of the following: (NDSM) National Defense Service Medal, (ARCOM) Commendation Medal, (VSM) Vietnam Service Medal, (SPS-14) Sharpshooter, (VCM) Vietnam Campaign Medal, 2 Overseas Service Bars, and a (BSM) Bronze Star Medal.
Services will be held at a later date to be announced by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home in Albany, OH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.