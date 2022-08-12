Curtiss Allman

Manning - MANNING, SC - formerly of Albany, Ohio, Curtiss "Stewart" Allman, 74, husband of Kathy Digney Allman, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Our weary soldier lost his final battle to agent orange poisoning, when cancer took him from us. He passed away surrounded by the love of family, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

