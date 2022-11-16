Logan - Cynthia Joyce Auflick, age 92, of Logan, Ohio, passed away November 14, 2022 at her residence.
Cynthia was born July 21, 1930 in Zaleski, Ohio. She was a life long member of the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church; enjoyed oil painting, ceramics, cross word puzzles, word searches, reading books, arts & crafts, cooking, and gardening.
Surviving are her daughter Vicki Lynn (Ralph) Coe of Reynoldsburg; son Arnold Andrew "Butch" (Donna) Auflick of Nelsonville; daughter Sheryl Auflick of Logan; grandchildren, Robert L. Coe, Charles B. Coe, Arron A. Auflick, Amy Marie Trickett, Elizabeth Ann Cantrell, Kent Auflick, Regina Auflick, Natalie Auflick, and Scott Auflick; great-grandchildren, Cynthia-Jane Huber, Hannah Coe, Eric Coe, Adam Coe, Nikola Auflick, Jason Trickett, Isaiah Coe, Caitlin Trickett, Emily Trickett, Cade Cantrell, Ashleigh Cantrell, Allory Taylor, Brandon Auflick, and Carter Auflick; and great-great grandchildren, Cedar, Ezra, Elijah, Scarlet, Parker, and Lila.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her father Ralph Arnold; mother Etta "Dolly" Martin Prater Arnold; husband Robert H. "Bob" Auflick; 8 siblings; step-son Bobby "Sandy" Auflick.
Funeral services will be held at 3P.M., Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church in Nelsonville, Ohio with Rev Mike Thomas officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 & 6-8pm Saturday at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, The family suggests donations be made in Cynthia's memory to the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, 600 Chestnut St. Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.