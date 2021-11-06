Albany - Clovis Dale Allman, age 87, of Beverly Hills, Fla. formerly of Albany, died Oct. 25, 2021, at The Retreat at Lady's Island, Beaufort, SC. Born May 2, 1934, in Zaleski, he was the son of the late Alfred Allman and Elizabeth Thomas Allman.
He was formerly employed at the Athens Mental Health Center and Beasley Matthews Ford Dealership. He also had operated an auto service station in Albany and was an ordained minister. He was a former resident of Citrus County, Florida. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving aboard the U.S.S. Yosemite.
Dale is survived by a son, Scott Allman of Somerset, KY; a grandson, William Allman of Albany; a great-grandson, Aayden Allman; a sister, Betty Johnson of Albany; nieces and nephews, Mike Allman, Brett Allman, Kim Jordan, Julia Johnson and Randy Johnson.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Janice Suzy Allman in 2020; an infant daughter, Melanie Allman; three brothers, Jack, Roger and Eugene "Jr." Allman; and two infant brothers.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Friends may call Tuesday from noon until time of service at the funeral home. Military Rites will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard at the cemetery. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Dale Allman
