Dale Haning

Albany - Dale W. Haning, 88, Albany, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022,

at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital.

Born October 23, 1933, in Meigs County, the son of the late Glen

and Elizabeth Wyatt Haning. Dale was an Army Veteran, was retired

from the Athens Mental Health Center and a member of Albany AMVETS

Post 93.

He is survived by a son Edward Haning of Albany, step-son William

Easterling of Colorado Springs, CO., step-daughter Jackie Weiser of

Radcliff, Ky., 4 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife

Lois Marie Perry Haning, and a special friend Shirley Kirkendall.

Graveside services will be Friday June 17, 2022, at 1:00 P.M.

in New Marshfield Cemetery, conducted by Albany V.F.W. Post 9893,

and K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion. Arrangements are by

Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.

you may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com

