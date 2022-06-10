Dale Haning Jun 10, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Albany - Dale W. Haning, 88, Albany, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022,at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital.Born October 23, 1933, in Meigs County, the son of the late Glenand Elizabeth Wyatt Haning. Dale was an Army Veteran, was retiredfrom the Athens Mental Health Center and a member of Albany AMVETSPost 93.He is survived by a son Edward Haning of Albany, step-son WilliamEasterling of Colorado Springs, CO., step-daughter Jackie Weiser ofRadcliff, Ky., 4 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wifeLois Marie Perry Haning, and a special friend Shirley Kirkendall.Graveside services will be Friday June 17, 2022, at 1:00 P.M.in New Marshfield Cemetery, conducted by Albany V.F.W. Post 9893,and K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion. Arrangements are byBigony-Jordan Funeral Home.you may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.comDale Haning To plant a tree in memory of Dale Haning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dale W. Haning Edward Haning Genealogy Military Albany Graveside Jackie Weiser Grandchild Service Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now County to issue shutdown notice to get contractor to clean-up project site Athens County real estate transfers Nelsonville honors Hope Woodson Black Diamond festival begins June 10 Athens Conservancy, Passion Works Studio team up to create colorful new art trail Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.