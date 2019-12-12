ATHENS — S. Dale Leach, 86, of Grove City, passed away peacefully Dec. 10, 2019.
Dale was born Jan. 29, 1933 in Athens to the late Ralph and Lelia Leach. He retired from AEP as an electrical engineer. After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War he attended and graduated from Ohio University. He was a member of Grove City United Methodist Church and a 50 year member of Kiwanis International in which he served as Governor of Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline (Bowles) Leach; and brother, Richard Leach.
Survivors include his children, Jeffri Lynn (Jeff) Kinniard, Gregory Dale (Jane) Leach, Pamela Kay (Chip) Edgington and Judy (Bob) Yost; grandchildren, Alex (Joanne) Kinniard, Tory Kinniard, Nick Leach, Ben Leach, Johnny Leach, Chad (Ally) Edgington, Cody Edgington, Chrissy Edgington, Jennifer (Stephen) Mincer, and Matt Yost; great-grandchildren Grace and Paige Mincer; and brother Ronald (Marilyn) Leach.
Friends may visit Friday from 3-7 p.m. at The Spence-Miller Funeral Home, 2697 Columbus Street Grove City, OH where funeral will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, with Rev. Dr. Carl Wiley officiating. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens. Memorial donations are requested in lieu of flowers to Kiwanis Foundation, Dale and Polly Leach Key Club Scholarship Fund C/O Alan Penn P.O. Box 668 Circleville, OH 43113, or www.odkf.org in his memory. Online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
