NELSONVILLE – Dale Robert Smith, 53, of Nelsonville, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Logan Care and Rehabilitation in Logan. He was born Dec. 31, 1966 in Nelsonville, OH, the son of the late Don and Margaret Taylor Smith.
