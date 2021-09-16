Westerville - Dale H Thompson died at St. Anns Hospital following a brief battle with COVID. Born on March 29, 1942, Dale died on Sept. 8, 2021, at the age of 79.
He lived his life as a loving husband, father and dedicated businessman. He was a God-fearing Christian, filled with faith. As a member of Central College Presbyterian Church, Westerville, OH he served as Usher. Dale was an active member of the CCPC Sunday Night Bethel Study Group along with his wife, Della, Diana and Bob Osborne, Kathy and Roger Wadsworth and Gloria Snider. He served in the United States Army, having been stationed in Germany, and was a member of the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Della; daughter, Julie (David) Wright of Irvington, NY; three grandchildren, Sydney, Noah and Max; sisters, Janet Merry and Gloria Snider; sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Glenn) Tenney, Ella (William) McCallister and Heather (Willard) Cumbo, many nieces and nephews and his life-long best friend, James Reeder of Columbus, OH.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clara (Mimi) and Solomon E. Thompson; brother, Richard E. Thompson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Willard, Sr.and Edith Cumbo; brothers-in-law, Rex E. Snider, Johnnie Brewster, Willard (Hack) Cumbo, Jr.; sister-in-law, Shelby Brewster, and nephew, Glenn Tenney, Jr.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Ellsworth Chapel, Central College Presbyterian Church, 975 S. Sunbury Road, Westerville, OH 43081 on Sept. 18, 2021, 11 a.m. with Pastor Malcolm Davis officiating and Pastor Ronald Lokhorst, Parish Associate. Donations may be made to the Central College Presbyterian Church, in lieu of flowers. Masks will be provided to prevent the spread of Covid. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com Dale Thompson
