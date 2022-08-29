Columbus - Daleen Kay Harbour Dotson passed away peacefully on August 25, 2022 with her husband at her side in Columbus, OH. She was the daughter of the late Willard Dale and Betty Dewitt Harbour. She married Bobby R. Dotson on July 19, 1975 at the Grace United Methodist Church in Gallipolis, Ohio. Besides her husband of 47 years, Daleen is survived by grandchildren Jack, Max, Alexa, Andriana, Domenic, and Luke; son-in-law, Weston (Erika) Whitmore; brothers, Edwin “Gene” (Barbara) Harbour, and Roger (Sandra) Harbour; mother-in-law, Leona Ruth Dotson; sister-in-law, Brenda Dotson; brother-in-law Tony (Missy) Dotson; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen (Guy) Crago; special friends, Dean and Nancy Murray-Sitton, Liz and Ryan Griffin, Jay and Teresa Mathy, and many nieces, nephews and cousins, and her quilting sisters and friends. Preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Darrell (Brenda) Dotson passed in 2018; and beloved daughter, Beth passed in 2012. Daleen was a member of the Olentangy Lions Club, Connecting Threads Quilt Group, Westerville Quilt Guild, and Women’s Club of Powell. She spent many hours volunteering with the Powell United Methodist Church Children’s Ministry. She was a member of Powell United Methodist Church. Daleen loved being with people and enjoying quilting, reading, and genealogy. She especially enjoyed the neighborhood of the Commons Condo community. Her grandchildren were the light of her world. Visiting hours will be 2 PM – 4 PM and 6 PM – 8PM September 7, 2022 at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065. Funeral service will be September 8, 2022 at Powell United Methodist Church at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Kingwood Cemetery, Lewis Center, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Olentangy Lions Club, the Powell United Methodist Church Children’s Ministry, or Ohio Health Kobacker House.
