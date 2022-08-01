Nelsonville - Damen Christopher Steenrod, 44, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Logan. Damen was born March 12, 1978, in Athens, the son of the late Dale E. and Debby Lynn (Tolliver) Steenrod.
Damen was a 1997 graduate of Nelsonville York High School and attended Hocking College. He worked at The Mine Tavern in Nelsonville.
He is survived by his siblings, Doug Tolliver (Julie Wallace) of Buchtel, Derek (Crissy) Steenrod of Murray City, and Dani (Scott) Dietz of Logan; a special aunt, Pam Tolliver-Harris; and a close cousin, Lori King. He was a loving and devoted uncle to Malori Wallace-Tolliver, Jacob and Emmaline Steenrod, Hayden, Olivia, and Ethan Dane, and Layla Grace Dietz. They adored their Uncle Buck.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by special uncle, Tom Steenrod; and many other close family members.
Damen was pure of heart and loyal to a fault. He loved everyone he met and no one was a stranger. He was unrivaled in the game of pool, always ready to take on the next opponent. He was an avid sports fan and a die-hard Browns fan. He will be greatly missed by not only his family, but his community as well.
Friends and family may visit on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Interment will be with his mom and dad in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
The family suggests donations be made to The Damen Steenrod Memorial Fund at the Nelsonville Home and Savings or through Venmo @damensteenrodmemorialfund
