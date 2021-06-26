Glouster - Damon C. Phillips, 79 of Glouster went to be with the Lord Jesus God unexpectedly on June 8, 2021 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. Born April 11, 1942 in Millfield, he was the son of the late Raymond C. and Nellie F. Mayles Phillips.
Damon enjoyed working on the farm and he retired from Ohio University after 30 years of service. He enjoyed watching wildlife, working in his flower beds and mowing his lawn.
He is survived by a sister, Judy Goodpaster of Glouster; and a brother, Jerry Phillips of Millfield.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Kathryn Eileen Gabriel, Janice Reece, and Irene Cable; and an infant brother, Raymond Allen Phillips.
Damon's wishes were to be cremated with no services observed. His cremains will be interred at the Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Damon Phillips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.