Lancaster - Daniel Jerome Carmichael, age 69, of Lancaster, formerly of Athens died Wednesday morning, Dec. 1, 2021 at Country Lane Gardens. Born May 19, 1952 in Athens, he was the son of the late David Raymond "Ray" Carmichael and Melba Vercoe "Red" Carmichael.
A 1970 graduate of Athens High School, he was employed at the Pickerington Waste Water Plant, the Warehouse Club in Columbus and Rustic Ridge Trailer Park in Lancaster. He was a member of the Alexander Competition Riders and enjoyed riding motocross and enduros.
Dan is survived by two sons, Owen Carmichael and his fiancé, Tamara Rivera of Lakewood and Willy Perez of Circleville; three grandchildren, Isabella Carmichael, Mary Kneice and Megan Reeves; five great grandchildren, Hayden Perez, Conner Kneice, Aubree Reeves, Will Reeves and Oakleigh Reeves; two sisters, Daire Miner of Albany and Jorae (Jim) Smith of The Plains; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Jenkins Carmichael in 2013; and a brother, David Morgan "Mike" Carmichael.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. at Alexander Cemetery, Hebbardsville with Rev. James Lambert officiating. Friends may call Tuesday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home for expenses.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Dan Carmichael
