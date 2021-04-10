Guysville - Daniel A. Huffman, 60, of Guysville, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident near his home. He was born May 2, 1961, in Akron, son of James T. Huffman of Guysville and the late Nina Beason Huffman.
Dan was a former resident of Tallmadge. He was employed as a roofer and enjoyed working on cars. He had been a resident of Guysville for eight years.
Besides his father, Dan is survived by two sons, David and Christopher; one grandchild; two sisters, Debbie (Jim) Summers and Linda (Gary) Reyna; a brother, James T. "Tom" Huffman, Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Dan Huffman
