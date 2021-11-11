Albany - Daniel G. "Dan" Wooten, age 65 of Albany, died Monday afternoon, Nov. 8, 2021 at his home. Born Feb. 3, 1956 in Athens, he was the son of the late Donald E. Wooten and Phyllis Rife Wooten.
A 1974 graduate of Alexander High School, he was owner and operator of Wooten Transportation for over 45 years. He had worked his lifetime as an independent semi driver from Brokers, Rodney Stacey and Jessica Blackburn-Hager. He had attended Columbia Chapel Christian Church and was a member of Black Diamond Lodge 538 F&AM, Meigs County Bikers and Sons of the American Legion. He enjoyed farming, hunting, blue grass music and motorcycles. He enjoyed participating in many poker runs on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He joined in on rides for Athens Amvets, Logan Revelators, Meigs County Bikers, Wellston Legion Riders, Logan Amvets, Kentucky Motorcycle Club and several West Virginia Clubs. These benefitted many in need as well as children's charities. Upon arrival at home, Dan was always greeted by his two special fur boys, Brutus and Scooter.
He was fortunate to have created many special memories with his wife, Theresa. They started out with a month-long honeymoon in Dan's semi-truck. The couple enjoyed many trips together. Dan's pink and purple semi was his "pride and joy". His CB handle had been "Posey". The couple enjoyed a Christmas vacation in Florida, as well as trips to Sturgis, SD, Fort Worth Stockyards and of course trips to Cape Hatteras, NC to see his special little girl, Reana Sunshine Putnam (Patrick Kurtz). He would often say, "I love that girl", proving he loved her as his own. Gatlinburg, TN held a special memory for Dan and Theresa.
Dan is survived by his wife, Theresa Mary Guthrie Wooten; his son, Donald "Ike" Wooten; stepdaughter, Reana Sunshine Putnam; a sister, Joan Wooten of Long Beach, CA; and a brother, Rusty Wooten. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Shelia Guthrie of Albany; two sisters in law, Tina Marie (Kevin) Coey of Glouster and Tamela May (John) Goodin of Albany; several nieces and nephews.
Dan was blessed with a daughter-in-law, Jenna, and several grandchildren and a great-grandchild. He talked often of other friends including Malcolm Greuser, Donnie Quesinberry, and Fred Chaney. Even in a room of fifty people, you could always count on seeing Dan with friend and "Brother" Roger Pugh. He loved sharing his truck driving jokes with "girlfriend" Teena Dickson. His heart-felt phrase whether sitting with friends or in the garage with his buddy, Dave Meeks, was "NO BODY BELIEVES IN GOD MORE THAN I DO." He enjoyed many hours talking to Steve, Bryan, Ritchie and Seth at the A&A Truckstop.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Zachary Wooten; a brother, Donnie Wooten; and his father-in-law, Otis Guthrie. Dan had spoken of several of his late friends including Butch Skidmore, Laurence Bean, Terry Osborne, Uncle Taylor, Stan Ragan and Alfred Daniels. They will meet again.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Donnie Quesinberry and Pastor Harry Mullins officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Friends may call Friday 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home where Masonic rites will be conducted Friday at 8 p.m. Following the service on Saturday, a meal will be served at the Columbia Township Volunteer Fire Dept on St. Rt. 143 Albany. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt THANK YOU to the Heartland Hospice team, Holly (RN), Amanda (Aide) and Pastor Harry Mullins.
We would also like to thank all the family, friends and neighbors for their visits during Dan's last days. I only wish I could hear him yell "Theresa!", one more time.
As Dan would say, "Ten-four good buddy. Signing off now". Dan Wooten
