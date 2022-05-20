Athens - Dana E. Carsey, age 102, of Athens died early Thursday morning, May 19, 2022 at The Laurels of Athens. Born May 2, 1920 in Athens County, he was the son of the late Dave Carsey and Flossie Markin Carsey. He was the grandson of the late Seldon Carsey, an American Civil War veteran, and Maria Carsey. He was raised by his grandmother, Maria.
Dana attended several one room schools in the Athens School System, later going to the high school when it was located in the city of Athens. He worked for many years at Abex Corp. and retired in 1980.
Dana loved Jesus Christ and served him as a Sunday School teacher for over 40 years at The Plains Church of the Nazarene.
He enjoyed playing golf, and was able to play with his sons, grandsons, and great grandsons. He often said it was a dream come true for him to be able to play with so many family members. When he was no longer able to play golf, he spent many warm days sitting on his front porch. He came to know many of his wonderful neighbors during those days.
Dana married his beloved wife, Helen Holland Carsey on October 21, 1939. They enjoyed 66 years together until her death in 2006.
He was the father of four children, Dana Carsey, Jr., Basil David Carsey, Rita Thomas and Virginia Jolley. He was the grandfather to fourteen, David, Dawn, Dana, Dixie, Joanie, Helen, Max, Brian, Rex, Clint, Greg, Gary, Ginger and Gloria. He was the great grandfather to twenty-two and great-great grandfather to twenty and counting. He is also survived by a sister, Elizabeth Carsey Phillips and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by a son and daughter in law, Dana and Carolyn Cook Carsey; a daughter, Rita Carsey Thomas; a daughter in law, Anita Shamhart Carsey; a son in law, Darrell Jolley; a great grandson, Adam Jolley; six brothers, Clarence, Wayne, Wade, Wes, James and Elias Carsey; and a sister, Freda Carsey Currens.
Graveside service will be conducted Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at Athens Memory Gardens with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Dana Carsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.