Dana Channell

THE PLAINS – Dana Lee Channell, 80, of The Plains died Sunday morning, Jan. 3, 2021. Born June 15, 1940 on The Plains, he was the son of the late William “Bill” Channell and Helen M. Bretz Channell.
A 1958 graduate of The Plains High School, he had been employed at Angelo’s Pizza as manager, for 10 years with Western & Southern Life Insurance Co. and 20 years with Pizza Hut, Inc. as manager of Pizza Hut on East State Street. He was a member of the former The Plains Church of the Nazarene.
Dana is survived by his wife of 44 years, Deanna Hartzell Channell; his children, Chad Hutchins, Dennis Channell and Amber (Dana) Kern; three grandchildren, Andrew Hutchins, David Kern and Breanna Kern; a sister, Donna Bruce; a niece, Shannon (Dan Sater) Bruce and a nephew, Shawn Bruce
At this time, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic no services are scheduled. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
