Dana Nichols

ATHENS – Dana Thomas Nichols, 60, of Athens, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully of natural causes at his home on Aug. 8, 2020. Dana was born on April 10, 1960 and made Athens his home his entire life. He was the son of Donald Nichols and the late Darlene Nichols.
Dana is survived by his wife of 36 years, Treva Nichols; their son, Joel Nichols (Tiffany Mahoney) of Athens; and their three grandchildren, Landon Nichols, Paislee Mahoney and Kashton Nichols. He is also survived by a brother, Don (Linda) Nichols of Circleville; a sister, Dia (Kent) Knudson of Athens; two nieces, Christy Nichols (Nick Seabold) of Columbus and Kali Knudson of Athens; special friends, the Mark and Glenda Frost family and the Morgan family.
Dana was a 1978 graduate of Athens High School and a graduate of Hocking College. He was a Master Mechanic for the City of Athens and previously a Technician at Don Wood Automotive. He loved spending time with his family and his greatest joy was being a big part of his grandchildren’s lives. He was always working in the shop and enjoyed collecting Hot Wheels, dirt track racing, watching NASCAR, going to car shows and being Joel’s Crew Chief for anything he was racing.
A private family graveside service was held on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, officiated by Bruce Stoker, Minister. Arrangements are with Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
