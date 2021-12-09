New Marshfield - Daniel W. Adams, age 63, of New Marshfield, Ohio, passed away Dec. 6, 2021, at his residence.
Daniel was born March 30, 1958, in Nelsonville, Ohio to Ronald and Donna Adams.
He loved shooting guns with his best friend Todd, square-nosed Chevys and was a Cleveland Browns fan.
Surviving are his sister, Ava Adams; brothers, Chester Adams and James Adams; uncle, George and several other uncles; and an aunt.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Dave; and brother, John.
There will be no funeral services.
Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio.
