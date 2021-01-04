Daniel Brooks

TRIMBLE – Daniel G. Brooks, 67, of Trimble passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. He was born April 30, 1953 in Nelsonville. Daniel was an Army veteran and enjoyed fishing, carpentry, and working on cars.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years Karen Brooks; his mother Bernadine Brooks; two sons, Joshua Brooks and Zachary (Kaitlyn) Brooks; a daughter, Danielle Brooks; grandchildren, Daniel Shaye Cowan, Elizabeth, Steven, and Savannah Brooks; three brothers, Elijah (Dianna) Brooks, Ezekial (Jane) Brooks, and Sam Brooks; one sister, Martha (Joe) Jones, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Rev. Gaylord Brooks; brothers, David, Vernon and Wayne Brooks; sisters, Rejeana Carroll and Abigail “Abby” Dempsey; and an uncle, Ted Stansberry.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery in Glouster where there will be a military graveside service. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 – 8 pm. Masks and social distancing will be required while attending the services. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.